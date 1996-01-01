RCSC Friendly Tournament 2024

New Players are always welcome! Our tournament takes place in the Seattle area and is open to all skill levels. The purpose is inclusion, representation, and building community. Don’t have a ton of experience? No worries, we run two different divisions with different rules of play, the whole goal here is to meet players where they are at and provide them a fun and safe environment to express themselves and play soccer!





About the Program:

RAIN CITY SOCCER CLUB is Seattle’s first and only LGBTQ+ soccer club. Grassroots since 1996, founded in 2000, our 501(c)3 nonprofit volunteer-led club organizes teams, soccer programs, social events, and charity work for the LGBTQ+ community.

People of all genders, orientations, and backgrounds are welcome when they respect and advocate the club’s missions and values. This program is the longest running event in the club’s history - over 20 years in the making!

TEAMS : All applicants are single player participants; teams are auto-drafted for equal skill-balanced play as possible, with diversity and networking in consideration. Players have the option to select from one of two divisions (Recreational or Competitive) during enrollment. These divisions are not a reflection on skill levels but rather on competitive rules regarding field of play. The Seattle Friendly is first and foremost an opportunity to network, build relationships, and foster community.

REGISTRATION includes: Tournament jersey, RCSC swag, at least 2 hours of gameplay per team, free drinks and a meal at the tournament, social events across 3 days, international community gathering, snacks, entertainment, photos, and lots of fun!

FORMAT & LOCATION: 9 vs. 9 games, outdoor, smaller than FIFA fields, 30 minute games with no halftime, friendly play. Each team will have at least 2 hours of playing time (4 games minimum). Games on Saturday are at North SeaTac Park, 20 minutes from downtown (without traffic) with free parking!

JERSEYS & SWAG: Jerseys and tournament swag can be picked up at the welcome party or on game-day!

VOLUNTEER: If you are interested in helping organize the tournament, please contact us at [email protected].

CARPOOLS & HOUSING: Groups tend to organize carpools as the tournament approaches. North SeaTac Park is also less than 3 miles from SoundTransit Lightrail 's Tukwila International Boulevard Station. If you need housing in the Seattle area in order to attend the tournament, please indicate that during your registration and we will try to accommodate.

CLUB-ASSISTED REGISTRATION: The RCSC community and leadership strives to make our programs financially accessible for our members. Financial assistance will be an option for members to self-select during their ticket purchase and will be announced as reminders on our social pages. Anyone requesting special consideration will be granted within reason; money should never be a barrier to sports.

RULES: Ahead of the weekend, please read through and familiarize yourself with the general tournament rules. For both divisions: games will be refereed, and good sportsmanship is non-negotiable. Acknowledging the rules have been provided and read is a condition and a required selection during the enrollment process.

PROCEEDS: We are excited to announce registration costs have not increased! As a club we know and experience inflation, and do our very best not to pass on costs to players when we can avoid it. This year by renting different fields we are able to offer more playing time at the same cost as last year!

RCSC is a club of community, one that does not engage in membership dues for enrollees. As such, all proceeds from this tournament go to: sliding-scale options for disadvantaged players, general administration costs, Kicking Out Transphobia match, and next year program funds.





FRIDAY 5/24:

– Meet & Greet with ice breakers at Volunteer Park in Capitol Hill, Seattle: 7pm-9pm

– Exploring Cap Hill nightlife: 9:30pm-onward

SATURDAY 5/25:

– Arrival at North SeaTac Park in SeaTac (20 min from downtown Seattle): by 9am

– Games (both divisions) run concurrently from morning until 4:30pm w/ provided lunch break

– After Party at Madison Pub in Capitol Hill, Seattle 8pm-onward

SUNDAY 5/26:

– Kicking Out Transphobia match at Montlake Playfield: 11am-12:30pm

– Celebration Picnic and KOT Watch Party at Montlake Playfield Park: 11am-1pm

– Kickabout (Weekly All Level Scrimmage) at Cal Anderson Park 1pm – 2:30pm







