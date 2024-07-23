Providence Jewelry Museum Fundraiser Event

One Citizens Plaza

1 citizens plaza, Providence, RI 02903, USA

General Admission (per ticket)
$250
Includes admission, open bar, and dinner (stations and heavy passed appetizers) for 1 person.
Sapphire
$5,000
6 Tickets to the Event ($1500 value) Recognition as Sapphire Sponsor on Promotional Materials Dedicated Signage at the entrance of the event
Emerald
$2,500
4 Tickets to the Event ($1000 value) Recognition as Emerald Sponsor on Promotional Materials
Ruby
$1,500
2 Tickets to the Event ($500 value) Recognition as Ruby Sponsor on Promotional Materials
Food, Beverage, or Entertainment Sponsor
$5,000
4 Tickets to the Event Recognition as Food, Beverage, or Entertainment Sponsor on Promotional Materials Dedicated Signage at corresponding station Verbal recognition of sponsorship at the event The PJM Team will reach out directly to confirm preference of food, beverage, or entertainment sponsorship. Charity receipt to be provided after conclusion of event.
Add a donation for Providence Jewelry Museum

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!