Providence Jewelry Museum Fundraiser Event

Includes admission, open bar, and dinner (stations and heavy passed appetizers) for 1 person.
Sapphire
$5,000
6 Tickets to the Event ($1500 value)
Recognition as Sapphire Sponsor on Promotional Materials
Dedicated Signage at the entrance of the event
Emerald
$2,500
4 Tickets to the Event ($1000 value)
Recognition as Emerald Sponsor on Promotional Materials
Ruby
$1,500
2 Tickets to the Event ($500 value)
Recognition as Ruby Sponsor on Promotional Materials
Food, Beverage, or Entertainment Sponsor
$5,000
4 Tickets to the Event
Recognition as Food, Beverage, or Entertainment Sponsor on Promotional Materials
Dedicated Signage at corresponding station
Verbal recognition of sponsorship at the event
The PJM Team will reach out directly to confirm preference of food, beverage, or entertainment sponsorship. Charity receipt to be provided after conclusion of event.
