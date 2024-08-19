Season 15 - Florida Wind Band Sponsorships

Bronze Level Sponsorship
$250

No expiration

· Acknowledgement in concert programs. · Florida Wind Band promotional item.
Silver Level Sponsorship
$500

No expiration

· Acknowledgement in the programs. · Reserved VIP seating at all concerts for up to 2 guests. · Florida Wind Band promotional item.
Gold Level Sponsorship
$1,000

No expiration

· On-stage acknowledgement at performances and in programs. · Company logo and name linked on our website. · Reserved VIP seating at all concerts for up to 4 guests. · Florida Wind Band promotional items.
Chair Sponsorship
$1,250

No expiration

· Name listed with selected instrument chair in concert programs. · Company logo and name linked on our website. · Reserved VIP seating at all concerts for up to 6 guests.
Platinum Level Sponsorship
$2,500

No expiration

· On-stage acknowledgement at performances and in programs. · Company logo and name linked on our website. · Reserved VIP seating at all concerts for up to 8 guests. · Florida Wind Band promotional items.
Concert Sponsorship
$3,500

No expiration

· Company name with event name for all concert promotions, both in print and on social media. · Company logo and name linked on our website. · Company can provide a banner to be displayed at all events. · On-stage acknowledgement at performances. · Reserved VIP seating at all concerts for up to 10 guests.
Diamond Level Sponsorship
$5,000

No expiration

· Company name with event name for all concert promotions, both in print and on social media. · Company logo and name linked on our website. · Company can provide a banner to be displayed at all events. · On-stage acknowledgement at performances. · Opportunity to speak at all events throughout the season. · Full page color advertisement in concert programs. · Vendor table space available at all events. · Reserved VIP seating at all concerts for up to 10 guests. · Florida Wind Band promotional items.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!