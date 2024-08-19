Season 15 - Florida Wind Band Sponsorships

· Acknowledgement in concert programs.
· Florida Wind Band promotional item.
· Acknowledgement in concert programs.
· Florida Wind Band promotional item.
Silver Level Sponsorship
$500
No expiration
· Acknowledgement in the programs.
· Reserved VIP seating at all concerts for up to 2 guests.
· Florida Wind Band promotional item.
· Acknowledgement in the programs.
· Reserved VIP seating at all concerts for up to 2 guests.
· Florida Wind Band promotional item.
Gold Level Sponsorship
$1,000
No expiration
· On-stage acknowledgement at performances and in programs.
· Company logo and name linked on our website.
· Reserved VIP seating at all concerts for up to 4 guests.
· Florida Wind Band promotional items.
· On-stage acknowledgement at performances and in programs.
· Company logo and name linked on our website.
· Reserved VIP seating at all concerts for up to 4 guests.
· Florida Wind Band promotional items.
Chair Sponsorship
$1,250
No expiration
· Name listed with selected instrument chair in concert programs.
· Company logo and name linked on our website.
· Reserved VIP seating at all concerts for up to 6 guests.
· Name listed with selected instrument chair in concert programs.
· Company logo and name linked on our website.
· Reserved VIP seating at all concerts for up to 6 guests.
Platinum Level Sponsorship
$2,500
No expiration
· On-stage acknowledgement at performances and in programs.
· Company logo and name linked on our website.
· Reserved VIP seating at all concerts for up to 8 guests.
· Florida Wind Band promotional items.
· On-stage acknowledgement at performances and in programs.
· Company logo and name linked on our website.
· Reserved VIP seating at all concerts for up to 8 guests.
· Florida Wind Band promotional items.
Concert Sponsorship
$3,500
No expiration
· Company name with event name for all concert promotions,
both in print and on social media.
· Company logo and name linked on our website.
· Company can provide a banner to be displayed at all events.
· On-stage acknowledgement at performances.
· Reserved VIP seating at all concerts for up to 10 guests.
· Company name with event name for all concert promotions,
both in print and on social media.
· Company logo and name linked on our website.
· Company can provide a banner to be displayed at all events.
· On-stage acknowledgement at performances.
· Reserved VIP seating at all concerts for up to 10 guests.
Diamond Level Sponsorship
$5,000
No expiration
· Company name with event name for all concert promotions,
both in print and on social media.
· Company logo and name linked on our website.
· Company can provide a banner to be displayed at all events.
· On-stage acknowledgement at performances.
· Opportunity to speak at all events throughout the season.
· Full page color advertisement in concert programs.
· Vendor table space available at all events.
· Reserved VIP seating at all concerts for up to 10 guests.
· Florida Wind Band promotional items.
· Company name with event name for all concert promotions,
both in print and on social media.
· Company logo and name linked on our website.
· Company can provide a banner to be displayed at all events.
· On-stage acknowledgement at performances.
· Opportunity to speak at all events throughout the season.
· Full page color advertisement in concert programs.
· Vendor table space available at all events.
· Reserved VIP seating at all concerts for up to 10 guests.
· Florida Wind Band promotional items.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!