"The Beat Goes On" (supporting congenital heart disease research)

Please come join us on September 7th. The annual event is called "The Beat Goes On" for a celebration of life as we raise research monies for the Adult Congenital Heart Association (ACHA). There will be great BBQ provided by Jacks Feed Store, live music, and of course beer.





In addition, there will be a silent auction along with some giveaways with ALL proceeds going to ACHA. Auction items include a handcrafted wooden bowl, art work, and more....





Your ticket includes some delicious BBQ, drinks, and a wonderful charity donation. Please come enjoy some great BBQ, have a beer, kick back, relax, listen to some live music as we all raise money for a great cause!





The location is highlighted below and is in downtown Alpharetta at the little brother restaurant of Smokejacks called, Jacks Feed Store. There is parking at the restaurant and in the parking lot across the street directly behind the restaurant on Roswell Street.