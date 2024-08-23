Hampton Roads Chess Association Memberships

No expiration
Valid through 8/31. Required for most HRCA K-12 students and anyone wanting to compete in the HRCA Scholastic Cup. This membership is already INCLUDED in most HRCA programs where there is a registration fee.
.
No expiration
Valid 1 calendar year. Required for Adults who participate regularly in HRCC and PSCC. Also available to anyone who would like to support HRCA and have a vote in our annual elections.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!