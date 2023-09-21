Sponsors are Heroes and leaders of change, brighter futures, and strong communities builders

Fostering Hope
$360

No expiration

 Recognition: Logo placement on the Hope's Home website.  Social Media Shoutout: Gratitude post on Hope's Home social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) with tag and mention.  Newsletter Feature: Include in the monthly newsletter a brief description of your company's commitment to empowering teen parents.  Thank You Plaque: A personalized plaque expressing appreciation for the contribution.
Family Nurturers
$660

No expiration

 Benefits: All rewards from the Hope tier.  Invitations: Invitations to special community events and volunteer opportunities.  Exclusive Updates: Regular updates on Hope's Home projects, success stories, and impact.
Home Builders
$1,200

No expiration

 Benefits: All rewards from the previous tiers.  Featured Blog Post: A dedicated blog post highlighting the Silver Sponsor's commitment, accompanied by an interview or spotlight article.  Workshop Opportunities: Conduct a workshop or training session on a relevant topic for teen parents, showcasing expertise.  Sponsor Spotlight Event: Recognition during a quarterly event, with a booth or display area to showcase products/services.  Collaborative Content: Co-create content, such as a video interview, podcast episode, or joint social media campaign, to showcase the partnership.  Networking Dinner: Invitation to some networking dinners & events with other tier members, Hope's Home staff
Community Leaders
$3,000

No expiration

 Benefits: All rewards from the previous tiers.  Prominent Logo Placement: Logo featured prominently on the Hope's Home website's homepage and in promotional materials.  Dedicated Workshop Series: Host a series of workshops or seminars on a topic of your choice, showcasing your company's expertise over multiple sessions.  Mentorship Program: Participate in a mentorship program, offering guidance and support to teen parents through regular interactions.  Customized Impact Report: Receive a personalized impact report detailing how your support has made a difference in the lives of teen parents.  Networking: Exclusive invitation to networking events with peers, community organizers, businesses, and select teen parents.  VIP Experience: Invitation to exclusive annual gala or recognition events, with an opportunity to speak about your company's commitment. Reserved VIP tables and 50% discounted entrance/ ticket fees. Discounted rate of 50% of HHCC branded products, and services. Priority service requests and referrals.  Named Initiative: Sponsor a specific program or initiative within Hope's Home, with naming rights and special acknowledgment. Special acknowledgement on our website.
Future Makers
$7,000

No expiration

 All Benefits: All rewards from all the tiers.  Premier Logo Placement: Premier logo placement on all promotional materials, press releases, and event backdrops.  Thought Leadership Series: Lead a thought leadership series where you can share insights, host webinars, and engage with a wider audience.  Customized Volunteer Opportunities: Tailored volunteer experiences for your team to directly contribute to the center's operations and events. HHCC teen parents volunteering at sponsors organization.  Annual Impact Presentation: An exclusive annual presentation by Hope's Home leadership showcasing the impact of your partnership. Reserved VIP tables and waived entrance/ ticket fees. Free branded products, and services at 80% discounted rate, and 5x monthly access to board room for presentations, etc.  Founder & Board of Directors’ Circle: Exclusive membership in the Directors Circle with opportunities to shape the center's strategic direction.  Special Event Invite: Invite to all exclusive special events, and trips, for HHCC Board and staff. The option of having a vendor table at each event.
Hope's Heart
$10,000

No expiration

 All Benefits: All rewards from all the tiers  Special Designs: Special design branded items with Hope’s Home & Sponsor’s logo. Both organization’s Mission & Impact Statement.  Golden Plague: Specialty-designed Hope’s Home Golden plaque of recognition. Member of the Month/Year recognition, display on website, social media, and material items.
Gracious Giving
$15,000

No expiration

GRACIOUS GIVING OF THE HEART IS WELCOME, ANY AMOUNT OF $15K AND UP IS CONSIDERED UNDER THIS UMBRELLA. WE THANK YOU AND APPRECIATE YOUR GIVING TO FOSTER HOPE!!!
