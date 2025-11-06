Breakfast Burrito Sale

Fuel your day with our Bacon & Sausage Breakfast Burrito — the ultimate morning indulgence. Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, this hearty favorite is packed with crispy bacon, savory sausage, fluffy scrambled eggs, golden hash browns, and melted cheese. A mix of sautéed peppers and onions adds a burst of flavor, while a side of zesty salsa ties it all together. Bold, satisfying, and made to keep you going all morning long.