Breakfast Burrito Sale

Start your morning right with this hearty, flavor-packed Meatless Breakfast Burrito — a satisfying, protein-rich option that doesn’t skimp on taste. Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, it’s filled with fluffy scrambled eggs, seasoned roasted potatoes, melty cheddar cheese, and a medley of sautéed peppers and onions finished with salsa.
Wake up to bold flavor with our Bacon Breakfast Burrito — a savory classic wrapped in a warm, soft tortilla. It’s loaded with crispy bacon, golden seasoned hash browns, fluffy scrambled eggs, and melted cheese, all blended with sautéed peppers and onions for a touch of sweetness and spice. Served with a side of zesty salsa, it’s the perfect balance of hearty and fresh — a handheld breakfast that hits every craving.
Fuel your day with our Bacon & Sausage Breakfast Burrito — the ultimate morning indulgence. Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, this hearty favorite is packed with crispy bacon, savory sausage, fluffy scrambled eggs, golden hash browns, and melted cheese. A mix of sautéed peppers and onions adds a burst of flavor, while a side of zesty salsa ties it all together. Bold, satisfying, and made to keep you going all morning long.
Make any burrito a combo for a $1 more with a chilled bottled juice or water.
