IFNet Speaker Series: The Sandwich Generation: Navigating Dual Caregiving Roles, Presented by Ms. Susan Krupp

Join us for an insightful evening as we delve into the complexities of The Sandwich Generation. This term refers to individuals who find themselves simultaneously caring for their children and aging parents, navigating the unique challenges and pace of life that this dual role entails. While it can be a demanding and unpredictable journey, it also opens doors to deeper self-awareness and growth. This interactive session is designed to bring the IFNet community together to share experiences, explore effective strategies, and gain new perspectives that can help us navigate these challenges more effectively.





For those who cannot attend in person, we invite you to register to join virtually. The link to join the conversation will be emailed to virtual registrants on the day of the event.