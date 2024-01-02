Chance To Win

Here is more information…The raffle offers enticing prizes for the winners: the 1st prize is a $500 gift card, the 2nd prize is a $250 gift card, and the 3rd prize is a $100 gift card. These valuable rewards add an extra layer of excitement to the event, providing participants with the chance to enjoy diverse and rewarding experiences based on their winning placements. Winners should anticipate using their respective gift cards in accordance with any terms and conditions associated with the prizes, enhancing their overall enjoyment of the raffle.





The raffle drawing is scheduled for January 2, 2024, at 3:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Entrants should be aware of this specific time, and winners will be selected from eligible entries at that exact moment. It's essential for participants to mark their calendars and be ready for any announcements or instructions provided by the organizers around this time. Timing is crucial, and winners should promptly follow the outlined procedures to claim their prizes within the specified timeframe after the 3:00 pm ET drawing.