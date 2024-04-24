eventClosed

Peter Flaherty IV 2024 Memorial Golf Outing

3 Lakes Golf Course

6700 Saltsburg Rd, Penn Hills, PA 15235, USA

Golf - Foursome
$400
$400 per foursome - includes greens fees, commemorative T-shirt, and lunch.
Golf - Single
$100
$100 per golfer - includes greens fees, commemorative T-shirt, and lunch.
Commemorative T-Shirt
$15
Additional T-shirts.
Lunch
$25
Additional lunches at the Pitcairn Park Building immediately following the golf outing (approx. 1:00 pm)
Hole Sponsor
$100
Printed sign with your name/message to be posted on a tee box at the course. If you'd like to contribute more than $100, please use the "Add a Donation" field below.

