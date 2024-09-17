The Mystyk Room Rental

Parties can be Baby showers, B-day parties, Class reunions, Family Reunions, paint and sips etc.
Meeting Space
$60
Meeting space is for Community meetings, small religious meetings, and other business meetings Projector is available for an additional $45, printer copier use for an additional $20
Dinner Parties
$110
Dinner parties max guest 60 people. Caterers and bartenders are available to book, but your free to hire your own. Please end party by 10pm to respect tenant above. NO guest are allowed to loiter in the common hallways. NO smoking in venue
