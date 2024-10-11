MISHRM RESOURCE PARTNER PROGRAM

Everything listed in Gold Resource Partner plus: Reception for volunteers, chapters leaders & RP's (3 tickets total); One POTENTIAL speaking engagement at State Conference; Brand participation in social media highlights (6 posts total); Invitation to join all statewide leadership meetings at evening networking events during Volunteer Leader Business Meeting (VLBM) (3 tickets total)

Everything listed in Gold Resource Partner plus: Reception for volunteers, chapters leaders & RP's (3 tickets total); One POTENTIAL speaking engagement at State Conference; Brand participation in social media highlights (6 posts total); Invitation to join all statewide leadership meetings at evening networking events during Volunteer Leader Business Meeting (VLBM) (3 tickets total)

seeMoreDetailsMobile