Speaker Series: Drew Hass, EPA

Join us in person at Lehigh Gap Nature Center for a Speaker Series presentation from Drew Hass from the Environmental Protection Agency. Drew is the Remedial Project Manager for the Palmerton Zinc Pile Superfund site and has worked for the EPA for 23 years. Get a first-hand experience of the Superfund program and learn about all of the work that was put in to transform Blue Mountain!





