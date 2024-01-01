Rotary Club of Atlanta Brasil

**Rotary Club Atlanta Brasil Raffle: End Polio and Support Our Service Projects**





Join us in our mission to end polio and support vital community service projects by participating in the Rotary Club Atlanta Brasil raffle! For just $30 per ticket, you have the chance to win a brand-new MacBook Air M3 while making a significant impact. With only 100 tickets available, your odds of winning are excellent!





**Raffle Details:**

- **Ticket Price:** $30 each

- **Number of Tickets:** Limited to 100

- **Prize:** MacBook Air M3

- **Purpose:** All proceeds go towards Rotary’s global initiative to eradicate polio and to fund local service projects that improve our community.





**Why Participate?**

By purchasing a raffle ticket, you're not just entering a draw; you're contributing to a world-changing cause. Polio, a devastating disease, is on the brink of eradication, and your support can help achieve this milestone. Additionally, funds raised will support our ongoing community service projects, making a difference in the lives of those in need right here at home.





**How to Enter:**

Tickets can be purchased through our club members or by contacting us directly at [insert contact details]. Don't miss this chance to contribute to a worthy cause and possibly win a fantastic MacBook Air M3!





Together, we can make a difference. Join us in this crucial fight against polio and help us continue our service to the community. Thank you for your support!





**Contact Information:**

For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact:

- Email: [email protected]

- Phone: 404-957-2211

- Instagram: atlantabrasilrotary.club





Rotary Club Atlanta Brasil – Serving to Change Lives.