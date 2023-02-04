Celestial Aspirations - Premier Orchestra - Sacramento Youth Symphony

The Sacramento Youth Symphony Premier Orchestra presents Celestial Aspirations. The 70-piece orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Ryan Murray, will present four movements from Gustav Holst’s epic and most enduring work, The Planets. Holst’s Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn, will be paired with contemporary American composer Libby Larsen’s companion piece, Earth.





The concert will open with the orchestra performing the first movement of Chopin’s 2nd piano concerto and Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme, featuring winners from our annual concerto competition, pianist Karen Meng and cellist Ethan Chen.