2024 Dine for Democracy



> Meet local Democratic candidates.

And show your support for Dems!

Proceeds benefit the Vernon County Democratic Party, to fund our 2024 election communications. We'll be reaching out to voters in as many ways as possible: billboards, yard signs, mailings and more.

Contribution Levels:

Champion, $100 and above – Individual + guest

Benefactor, $50 – Individual

Supporter, $25 – Individual

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Time: 2pm - 5pm

Location: La Farge, WI