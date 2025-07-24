2025 Fundraising Gala

This is a yearly event that Chicago Queensters host for the less fortunate and underprivileged. We are extremely excited to be celebrating 5yrs of service work to those in need. We are in need of backpacks, school supplies, BBQ grill rental and other food items to assure a successful event.

