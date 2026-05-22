Brick Campaign - James and Pine Black Business District

Our mission is to honor and preserve the legacy of the historic Black business district in Downtown Goldsboro by creating a welcoming community parklet that celebrates the entrepreneurs, leaders, and families who helped shape our city’s culture and economy. Through our commemorative brick campaign, supporters can purchase a personalized $100 engraved brick to recognize their family name, memorialize a loved one, or leave a lasting mark in a space dedicated to remembrance, unity, and community pride. Every brick purchased directly supports the development of this meaningful public space, ensuring that the stories and impact of this once-thriving district continue to inspire future generations.