2024 Patriot Festival & Field Day Games Sponsorships

Thank you for considering sponsoring our upcoming Field Day Games & Patriot Festival! This family-friendly event will be a great reflection for your business and will put you in front of hundreds of attendees. Proceeds from the event will sponsor both Marion Connects and the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.
$1500 - Title Sponsor (2)
$750 - Star Sponsor (choose games or movie)
3x6 Banner at either games or movie
Medium logo on awards or on movie wait screen
Medium logo on website under “Star Sponsor”
Listed as a sponsor to any media outlets
Medium logo on any graphics
Medium logo on MC banner at front of the event
$250 - Stripe Sponsor
Small logo on website under “Stripe Sponsor”
Listed as a supporter on any press releases to media outlets
Small logo on any graphics
Small logo on MC banner at front of the event