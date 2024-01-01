2024 Patriot Festival & Field Day Games Sponsorships

Thank you for considering sponsoring our upcoming Field Day Games & Patriot Festival! This family-friendly event will be a great reflection for your business and will put you in front of hundreds of attendees. Proceeds from the event will sponsor both Marion Connects and the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.





$1500 - Title Sponsor (2)

One for the Games, one for the Movie

Games sponsor: 3x6 Banner front and center Large logo on awards Can give a presentation at award ceremony Able to present first place prize Lg logo on website under “Title Sponsor” Listed at “Title Sponsor” on any media outlets Large logo on any graphics Lg logo on MC banner at the front of the event Movie Sponsor: 3x6 Banner front and center Large logo on waiting screen for movie Ability to give a presentation before the movie Lg logo on website under “Title Sponsor” Listed as “Title Sponsor” on any media outlets Large logo on any graphics Lg logo on MC banner at the front of the event







$750 - Star Sponsor (choose games or movie)

3x6 Banner at either games or movie

Medium logo on awards or on movie wait screen

Medium logo on website under “Star Sponsor”

Listed as a sponsor to any media outlets

Medium logo on any graphics

Medium logo on MC banner at front of the event





$250 - Stripe Sponsor