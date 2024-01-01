ND Women-Owned State Certification Fee - NEW

Thank you for your interest in North Dakota's Women-Owned Business State Certification and for taking the steps to certify your business with the state. You will be joining an elite group of women who are making an impact across the state!





The certificate is only valid for one year. To continue receiving ND Women-Owned Business Certification benefits, you must renew your certificate annually. A non-refundable $225 application renewal fee must be paid before your renewal application can be processed.





Certification typically takes 3-4 weeks. If you have any questions, reach out to us at [email protected].





Disclaimer: When you check out, Zeffy automatically adds a contribution for using their platform. If you want to remove the contribution, click the dropdown and select other to zero out the field.