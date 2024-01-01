Hackensack Community Forum on Flooding, Air Pollution, and other Environmental Issues

Are you tired of flooding around your neighborhood?

Are you concerned about air pollution in Hackensack?

Would you like Hackensack to be more beautiful and resilient?

COMMUNITY FORUM

For a greener, cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Hackensack

Save the date: Monday, July 29, 6 to 8 pm

Location to be determined (most likely at Hackensack High School)

Get a chance to win a $50 gift certificate to Target!





Explore how green infrastructure and other strategies can help address flooding, air pollution, heat islands, and other environmental problems facing so many of us and our neighbors. Learn what the City of Hackensack and community organizations are doing to address these issues.

Share your thoughts and concerns. Help shape a plan to bring more environmental justice to Hackensack communities.





This event is produced by the Hackensack Environmental Justice Alliance, in partnership with Northern New Jersey Community Foundation. Learn more about the EJA and the Green Infrastructure for Environmental Justice program.







