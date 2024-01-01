Hoofprints for HAVEN 2024

Hoofprints for HAVEN is a trail riding, fundraising event in PA Grand Canyon country. All proceeds benefit HAVEN of Tioga County - a domestic violence and sexual assault center in Tioga County, PA.





Registration includes post-ride lunch. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase before and after the ride, and items will be raffled during the lunch portion of the event. Hosted by Ole Covered Wagon Tours, the trail departs directly from "Camp at OCWT". The trail is roughly 8 miles long and consists of steep inclines and declines as well as rocky footing. While shoes are recommended, they are not required - as each participant rides at their own risk and responsibility.











