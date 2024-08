You can support Southern VT Area Health Education Center by purchasing a 50/50 Raffle ticket and then come join the fun on May 8th for our big MedQuest Health Careers Expo at the Rutland Recreation Center in Rutland Vermont from 3pm to 7pm. This Expo will introduce attendees to the wonderful world of health care with hands-on activities and health professional's who can show the path to a rewarding career.