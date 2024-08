Looking to save some time on Carnival Night?

Pre-buy your wristbands and skip the line!





Wristbands are required for all children ages 2 through 18.

Wristbands must be purchased before May 2nd, 2024.





Prices:

PreK and Younger: Free

Kindergarten - 12th grade: $5

Adults: No Wristband Required

Family Cap: $20





Questions or concerns? Contact us at [email protected]