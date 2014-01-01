Yoga at Seattle Koyasan(In-Person)

Event Details:

Location: Seattle Koyasan Buddhist Temple

Seattle Koyasan Buddhist Temple Time: Every Monday, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Join us every Monday for a rejuvenating yoga session with Emmy at the serene Seattle Koyasan Buddhist Temple. This weekly class is designed to align your body, balance your mind, and ground you for the week ahead.





About the Instructor:





Hello, my name is Emmy. My movement journey started at a very young age, as I was a child athlete in the sport of Rhythmic Gymnastics until about the age of 12. When that part of my career came to its end, I continued to train as a Classical Ballet dancer, until many years later an injury introduced me to the world of Yoga. I came to Yoga for my recovery, recommended by my physical therapist, which turned out to be a very big blessing and as many instructors often say: "it changed my life".

I got my first Yoga certification in India in 2014 and the second one through the Sivananda center in 2023. I have also been a Personal Trainer since 2018. I love anything movement (volleyball, surfing, bouldering, hiking etc) but most of all I love how Yoga aligns my body, balances my mind, and grounds me during each practice.

I practice it because I know for a fact that it works and I teach it because I want to share the gift of Yoga with everyone and give back to my community.





What to Bring:

Yoga mat

Comfortable clothing

Water bottle

Whether you are a seasoned practitioner or new to yoga, Emmy's class is suitable for all levels. Come experience the transformative power of yoga in a supportive and peaceful environment.





We look forward to seeing you there!





Contact: [email protected] / 206-325-8811