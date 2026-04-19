Lady Mustangs Soccer Season Memories

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This USB drive contains TONS of pictures from the season and includes both JV and Varsity pictures. Some highlights include:
---Photos labeled/organized by opponent
---Varsity and JV Headshots
---pictures of BOTH varsity and JV games
---Banquet Slideshows
---This is a DEAL for only $50
Orders will be fulfilled before May 20.
This is a soccer yearbook created by Stewart Jenkins. Each varsity player will have a dedicated page. There will also be pages of pictures throughout the season.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!