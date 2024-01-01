2024 Miles for Moody - Walk for Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Awareness





Bring your friends and family to walk, run, roll for a great cause! Our annual event will help to build awareness while raising funds to lessen the financial burden for survivors of brain and spinal cord injuries. The funds raised from this event will be dedicated to Miles for Moody and its ongoing efforts to support families in obtaining the resources they need to bring their loved ones home safely.





Event will be held at the Lubbock Christian University Track & Soccer field





T-shirts are not guaranteed with registration received after April 15th. On site registration will be available.





**No colored liquids or food allowed on track surfaces**