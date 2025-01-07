duPont Manual Alumni Membership 2024

duPont Manual High School Alumni official membership!

The duPont Manual Alumni Association, Inc. is the official alumni association for Manual High School. Your dues enable us to keep our alumni connected to the school and each other by publishing four newsletters a year, managing our social media sites, giving back to the next generations by managing a suite of scholarships for Manual graduates and numerous projects to help the school. In addition to your membership dues, you also have the opportunity to make additional, tax deductible donations. The following are areas you may direct donations. Donations to the General Alumni fund enable the Alumni Board and Executive Director to determine highest and best use of available funds to support the mission of the alumni association.





Funds:

General Alumni Fund

Manual Hall of Fame





Supporting the school

Academic Endowment Fund

Crimson Athletic Fund

Rubin Sher Orchestra Fund

Arnston-Baer Stadium Improvement Fund

Bob Griffith Band Fund

Manual Hall of Fame Fund





Scholarships and Awards:

Manual Alumni scholarship

Charmoli endowed scholarship

Jerry Church Band Scholarship

The Dale Bratcher endowed scholarship

Ken & Tom Kramer scholarship

Stewart Koch Memorial endowed scholarship

Mitre Award -

George Meuller Leadership Award

Diana Donsky Scholarship





Manual High School is a statewide and national leader in numerous categories of academic excellence. As all of the Alumni know, Manual was and is a wonderfully unique public school. With your membership and donation you are remembered and you fuel amazing lifetime experiences and memories for the next generation.





As President and Executive Director of your alumni association, I want to thank you for your membership along with your donations of time and/or treasure to support our school and fellow alumni.





Dues paying members receive the four newsletters. Those who purchase a lifetime membership will also receive a commemorative brick placed on the Spirit Wall inside Manual Stadium.





Go Crimsons

Wesley Jackson

Class of 1989

duPont Manual High School Alumni Association, Inc.

120 W. Lee Street

Louisville, KY 10208

Office: 502-212-9789