The Redfield Fire Fighters Association Inc
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
dashboard:common.confirm
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSite
donationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicy
donationForm:userAgreement.and
donationForm:userAgreement.termOfService
donationForm:userAgreement.apply
donationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicy
donationForm:userAgreement.end
Hog Raffle Tracking
Just putting this in to track progress and start to build a list of contacts for future raffles.
common:freeFormsBy