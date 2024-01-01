Intro to Drawing the Human Figure (Spring)

Intro to Drawing the Human Figure - Instructed by Catherine Montgomery

Thursdays from 6:00-8:30 pm - Ages 16+ (under 18 with parent permission)





This class will be using a variety of art materials, techniques, and artistic approaches. After a few initial lessons, students will be working from a live model. The instructor will help students obtain the basic skills of drawing the human form, including anatomy, observation of the human form and fundamental exercises in gesture, contour, outline, and tonal modeling.





Expanding upon the material covered in Basic Drawing, but we will draw the nude model instead of still life. Basic anatomy, proportion, and gesture drawing will be covered using a variety of media and approaches. Drawing I or a basic drawing class is a strongly recommended.





OBJECTIVES

•Understand basic anatomical relationships relevant to drawing of the human form.

• Practice linear methods of drawing images of the life model.

• Practice tonal methods of drawing images of the life model.

•Understand rhythms of the body and natural forms and how they exist in the whole and parts of the figure.





Classes are on Thursdays from 6:00-8:30 pm from 4/11-6/13 (no class 5/30)





***Mark your calendars***

Thurs, May 30 at 5 pm - CSMA Students in the Ithaca Festival Parade (5pm line-up)

Sat, June 22 - Exhibition Opportunities at the CSMA Student Showcase (Time TBA)