FAITH Co-op presents "Wagon Wheels West"

Hold on, 'pawdners,' for a rootin'-tootin' musical spoof of the Old West! This fast-paced comedy is filled with a goofy stable of hilarious characters: our trailblazin' hero, Chuck Wagon, our sweet heroine, Candy Cane and the villainous crooked card dealer, Smiling Slade Claggett. A wagon train breaks down at Whistling Skull Rock, outside the tiny town of Vinegar Bottle. The wagon train promptly gets robbed by the mysterious outlaw known as The Snake. Mixed with mirth, melody, action and laughs-a-minute and you've got some idea of what happens when those wacky wagon wheels went rollin' west.







This free show is presented by the FAITH Co-op Musical Theatre class for your enjoyment from April 4-6, 2024 at the Fayetteville Technical Community College auditorium.





Thursday, April 4 at 2:00 p.m.

Friday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Doors will open 30 minutes before each performance. There will be a 10 minute intermission.





All patrons must have a seat and ticket, including infants. This production is recommended for patrons 3 years old and older who can sit quietly for an hour plus. Please arrive early. Late seating is limited because of the safety of our performers. Please allow plenty of time for parking and present your printed ticket or E-ticket on your phone screen at the door to enter.