Raffle Contest to support The Barry Family

2 winners receive an incredible Airbnb getaway, with 100% of proceeds going to help The Barry Family return from tragedy.





The Barry Family

On November 8, 2023, Jeff Barry and his two children were hit by a drunk driver. The children were physically unhurt, but Jeff suffered a severe spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed. He was life-flighted for emergency surgery and spent one month in the ICU before transferring to a spinal cord rehab facility in Colorado.





Prior to the accident, Jeff was a stay-at-home dad, homeschooling and working the family farm, while Rachel, his wife, managed Jean’s Healthway in Ava, MO. The Barry family are wonderful community leaders, and generous and kind individuals. Glade Top Trail Run, with AirBnB donations from The Loftis and Collins Families, is proud to host a raffle contest to help support The Barry Family as they transition to life at home. This includes outpatient treatments with multiple practitioners to learn the skills to make life more manageable. Please help us support a wonderful family as they navigate an unimaginable time by participating in our AirBnb Getaway Raffle Contest.





The AirBnbs

To support this contest, two generous families, The Loftis and Collins Family, have donated stays at their Airbnbs.

One winner will be given a 2 night stay at The Glade Top Fire Tower.

One winner will be given a 2 night stay at EITHER Point Royale Poolside 2 or Poolside 5.

Click on the names to see the full Airbnb listing for each location!





Contest details

2 winners will be chosen at random during the Glade Top Trail Run (GTTR) post-race dinner and celebration. Participation in GTTR OR attendance is not required to win. We will contact winners via the contact information given when they purchase their raffle tickets.