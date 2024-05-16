Diamond Assets 2024 Golf For Kids ON-LINE AUCTION

Value: $4,500 donated by Driftless Ranch All-inclusive Stay Details: *Driftless Ranch is offering the field harvest of One Trophy Aoudad to the winning bidder. Aoudads are known for being extremely tough and preferring very rugged terrain. The winning bidder will receive the following: *1 Field harvest of a Trophy Aoudad and license *Transportation of your animal to meat processor/taxidermist *Firearm and ammunition, if needed *Meals & Lodging for 2 days/1 night at a 15,000 sq ft lodge **Access to 5-star amenities including: indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, movie theatre, arcade room, and fishing ponds. Note: Additional guests are welcome, but not included in the donation. Driftless Ranch is situated in Prairie du Chien, WI. More information about Driftless Ranch can be found at www.Driftlessranchwi.com

