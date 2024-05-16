Diamond Assets 2024 Golf For Kids ON-LINE AUCTION

eventClosed

Hunting/Lodge Stay at Driftless Ranch Hunting Preserve item
Hunting/Lodge Stay at Driftless Ranch Hunting Preserve
$3,000

Value: $4,500 donated by Driftless Ranch All-inclusive Stay Details: *Driftless Ranch is offering the field harvest of One Trophy Aoudad to the winning bidder. Aoudads are known for being extremely tough and preferring very rugged terrain. The winning bidder will receive the following: *1 Field harvest of a Trophy Aoudad and license *Transportation of your animal to meat processor/taxidermist *Firearm and ammunition, if needed *Meals & Lodging for 2 days/1 night at a 15,000 sq ft lodge **Access to 5-star amenities including: indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, movie theatre, arcade room, and fishing ponds. Note: Additional guests are welcome, but not included in the donation. Driftless Ranch is situated in Prairie du Chien, WI. More information about Driftless Ranch can be found at www.Driftlessranchwi.com
Koshkonong Mounds Golf Club Membership item
Koshkonong Mounds Golf Club Membership
$3,000

Value: $5000 donated by KMCC Koshkonong Mounds Country Club TRIBAL FAMILY MEMBERSHIP 2025 Season & remainder of 2024 season "Fore" families who want to enjoy the game of golf together Package includes: * (2) adults, and all children under age 23 living at a shared residence *Sundays after 4pm are family day on the course $*60 monthly club minimum *Unlimited golf (with cart), trail fees, unlimited range access, member activities, and events Golf on Scenic Lake Koshkonong 18-Hole / 71 Par / 6,591 Yards W 7670 Koshkonong Mounds Road, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538 920-563-2823 KMCCGOLF.COM

