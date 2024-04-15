California Medicine Convening 2024

EVENT OVERVIEW

In seeking to move the needle on the dire need for diversity in California's primary care physician workforce, the California Medicine Coalition Board of Directors is pleased to invite you to the April 15th California Medicine Convening at the UC Davis Conference Center.





Our Convening will feature:





Keynote Speaker Dr. Michael Drake, President of the University of California.





Roundtable Panel Discussions

K-12 Superintendent's Roundtable: The Opportunity and Challenges of Dual Enrollment to Facilitate Diverse Students' Early Success in Healthcare Career Pathways

featuring Superintendents across California school districts



Learning from our Successes: A Roundtable of High Education Institutions and Medical Schools Pioneering System-level Changes to see Diverse Students Succeed at Scale

featuring leaders from the University of California Davis, Meharry Medical College and Charles R. Drew University President, Dr. David Carlisle





Since our last 2020 virtual convening, California has seen significant gains to make headway towards diversifying the primary care physician workforce. None less significant than the launch of the California Medicine Scholars Program, due in large part to you - our Coalition - to design, support and champion that effort into its implementation today.





Moving forward, our board recognizes the continuing need to address systemic barriers students of color and low income students in particular face along the K-12 to MD to practice continuum. What's more, multiple strategies are needed to achieve parity for primary care physicians, and ultimately see all California communities have access to the quality care they deserve. In this convening we will be looking at both ends of the spectrum, and the current opportunities and bright spots we can learn from to develop such strategies.





We therefore invite and look forward to your presence and input in our ongoing efforts to address these needs.





Add event to calendar





CALIFORNIA MEDICINE COALITION BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chair, Coyness Ennix Jr., MD, FACS, Trustee, Board of Trustees of Meharry Medical College

Vice Chair, Mark Henderson, MD, Dean of Admissions, University of California Davis Medical School

Secretary, Arianna Morales, MA, Education and Workforce Strategy Consultant

Treasurer, Nathan Cox, MBA, President/CEO, InRoads Credit Union

Lupe Alonzo-Diaz, MBA, President/CEO, Physicians for a Healthy California

Jane Binger, EdD, Co-Founder, DeepTok; Diplomat, UC Merced Foundation; Senior Advisor, Stanford Medicine Office of Diversity in Medical Education; Stanford Medicine Alumni Board of Governors

Dena Bullard, MHS, Senior Director of Health Sciences and Workforce Innovation, UC Health

Nataly Tellez, MBA, Director, California Primary Care Association

Thuy Thi Nguyen, JD, Partner, Garcia, Hernández, Sawhney, LLP, Founder, California LAW Pathways

Daniel Pellegrini, MD, MMM, Cardiovascular Surgeon, Kaiser Permanente Medical Group / Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center

Efrain Talamantes, MD, MBA, Chief Operating Officer, AltaMed Health Services





THANK YOU TO OUR GENEROUS SPONSORS & PARTNERS



