January Weekend Zazenkai

Weekend Zazenkai is a great opportunity to immerse yourself deeply into Zazen (sitting meditation) practice for concentrated time on the weekend. The retreat begins at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 19. Please arrive at the zen center by 5:00 p.m. and settle if you're staying. There will be an orientation for all participants at 6:00 p.m.





Additional Information:

For those who have special needs ie) food allergy, medical condition, etc. specify what it is in the box. Work exchange or reduced fees may be available to those who would otherwise be unable to attend. Please use "make a donation to Rinzai-ji" and put the amount you can afford as your registration fee. If you wish to do work exchange, please contact the office for further information.





If you have any question, please contact [email protected]