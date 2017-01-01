Temple Grandin Gala





Temple Grandin is a Distinguished Professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University. Facilities she has designed for handling livestock are used by many companies around the world. She has also been instrumental in implementing animal welfare auditing programs that are used by McDonalds, Wendy’s, Whole Foods, and other corporations. Temple has appeared on numerous TV shows such as 20/20 and Prime Time. Her books includes: Thinking in Pictures, Livestock Handling and Transport and The Autistic Brain. Her books Animals in Translation and Visual Thinking have been on the New York Times Bestseller List. Temple was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in September 2017, in 2022 was named a Colorado State University Distinguished Professor, and in 2023 was inducted into the Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame.





Please join us for the Champaign Urbana's Career Development Gala with special guest speaker Temple Grandin. She will talk about employment for individuals on the spectrum. She will also participate in a round table discussion with local community members to discuss strategies to develop successful employment.





Tickets are $100.00 a person and a reserved table of 8 is $750.00. Happy Hour starts at 5:30 and Dinner starts at 6:15. We will have a free signature cocktail and there will be a cash bar. Our dinner menu is stated below. Please let us know if you need a vegetarian dinner option.





Gala Menu:

Table presented Domestic charcuterie board.

House Salad

Assorted Rolls

California Blend Vegetables

Country Style Green Beans with Bacon and Onion

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Chicken Marsala

Roast Beef

*Vegetarian Meals available with advanced notice





