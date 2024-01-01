The Day I Stopped Crying





Belonging In Foster Care: A Journey of Belonging. Individuals in foster care, and professionals who work within child welfare, will find an outlook of what it means to find belonging and the importance of finding belonging after being in a place of trauma. This book will help provide a pathway for those who have experienced foster care to answer questions, discover purpose, and reignite life with a renewed spirit. This book will also provide insight to professionals, foster parents, those considering stepping up for children in the foster care system.





Victor Sims lived in Polk County, Florida for his entire childhood. Shortly after his birth he would enter into a foster care system and work to find what it means to be a child without a parent, a home, a community, an identity.

Written in an engaging memoir style, the author put forward a This Memoir is a page-turning memoir that will open your eyes to being able to see a child's journey into something that he would not understand. It all comes down to one simple but powerful word "Belonging".