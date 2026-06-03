Sip, Support, & Celebrate!

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Navarre Catering
1 complimentary beer/wine ticket
Access to cash bar
-Prominent logo placement on all event materials, Socials, and website
- Recognition during the event
- Full-page ad in the event program
- Complimentary Table (Seats 8)
- Logo placement on event materials, Socials, and website
- Recognition during the event
- Half-page ad in the event program
-6 complimentary tickets
- Listing on event materials and socials
- Quarter-page ad in the event program
-4 complimentary tickets
- Listing on event materials
- Recognition in the event program
-2 complimentary tickets
-Listing on event materials
$
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