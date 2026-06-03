The Village Initiative

Hosted by

The Village Initiative

About this event

Sip, Support, & Celebrate!

410 S Main St

Elkhart, IN 46516, USA

General Admission
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Navarre Catering

1 complimentary beer/wine ticket

Access to cash bar

Diamond Villager Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-Prominent logo placement on all event materials, Socials, and website

- Recognition during the event

- Full-page ad in the event program

- Complimentary Table (Seats 8)

Village Local Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

- Logo placement on event materials, Socials, and website

- Recognition during the event

- Half-page ad in the event program

-6 complimentary tickets

Village Townie Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

- Listing on event materials and socials

- Quarter-page ad in the event program

-4 complimentary tickets

Village Citizen Sponsorship
$500

- Listing on event materials

- Recognition in the event program

-2 complimentary tickets

Village Newcomer Sponsorship
$200

-Listing on event materials

Add a donation for The Village Initiative

$

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