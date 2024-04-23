Focaccia Art Night

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday April 23, 2024

Time: 6pm to 8pm

Location: The HUB Monett

Address: 801 N Lincoln Ave

Ticket Price: The cost of your ticket is a donation to Make Our Day, which you can make online upon booking or in person on the day of the event.

Reservations Required: must register at makeourday.org

Included: All materials for focaccia making and a lot of fun!





What to Expect:

Dough Preparation: We take care of making the perfect focaccia dough, but you get to shape and dimple it - we encourage playing with your food here.

Artistic Expression: Let your imagination run wild as you decorate your focaccia with an array of colorful vegetables, herbs, and edible flowers.

Baking and Sharing: After decorating, we'll bake your focaccia to golden perfection on site so you can take it home already baked or eat it right away if you want to stay and chat.

Community and Connection: This is an evening to connect with fellow women in the community.