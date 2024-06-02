ORTA is excited to celebrate 19 Mayis Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day (Atatürk'ü Anma, Gençlik ve Spor Bayramı) together with you at a party in nature!





The summer Olympics are coming soon, and in that spirit, we will have an Olympic Theme this year. We will have our traditional sports (soccer, volleyball, etc.), plus a few new surprises. Every participant will have an opportunity to “compete” in different disciplines to accumulate points towards cool prizes.





Don't forget to spread the word! Extend this invitation to your neighbors, friends, and families, and let's come together to make this day special—a celebration of sports, culture and unity!





Your ticket includes Sandwich/Wrap of your choice, chips, salad, and soft drinks. Kids 10 and under are free.