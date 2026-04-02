Deeply Rooted Productions Inc's Silent Auction

PUERTO VALLARTA · ZONA ROMÁNTICA



Sponsored by Adam Stanley & Timothy Powles, Adam Timothy Group



Bid on this incredible getaway and support Deeply Rooted Dance Company's mission — all while treating yourself to paradise.



Enjoy a 3-night stay in the heart of Puerto Vallarta's legendary Zona Romántica, just steps from the best bars and restaurants — and minutes from the beach. Your home base: Casa Creciente at D'Vine Residences — a luxury 1-bedroom, 2-bath condo featuring a king suite, queen sofa sleeper, private terrace, and high-end finishes throughout.



Soak up rooftop vibes with an infinity pool, jacuzzi, and full bar overlooking the ocean and mountains.



Package perks include:

Airport pickup / return

Daily housekeeping

Pre-arrival grocery shopping service (groceries at your cost)

Welcome wine & cocktails

+ 20% off added nights ✦ priceless



Value: $1,800+



Luxury living in the heart of Puerto Vallarta — paradise is waiting.



Blackout Dates:

May 20–30, 2026 · May 20–30, 2027

December 24, 2026–January 2, 2027 · December 24, 2027–January 2, 2028

January 24–31, 2027



To see more photos, visit dvine603.com