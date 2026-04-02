Deeply Rooted Productions Inc's Silent Auction

Starting bid
PUERTO VALLARTA · ZONA ROMÁNTICA
Sponsored by Adam Stanley & Timothy Powles, Adam Timothy Group
Bid on this incredible getaway and support Deeply Rooted Dance Company's mission — all while treating yourself to paradise.
Enjoy a 3-night stay in the heart of Puerto Vallarta's legendary Zona Romántica, just steps from the best bars and restaurants — and minutes from the beach. Your home base: Casa Creciente at D'Vine Residences — a luxury 1-bedroom, 2-bath condo featuring a king suite, queen sofa sleeper, private terrace, and high-end finishes throughout.
Soak up rooftop vibes with an infinity pool, jacuzzi, and full bar overlooking the ocean and mountains.
Package perks include:
Airport pickup / return
Daily housekeeping
Pre-arrival grocery shopping service (groceries at your cost)
Welcome wine & cocktails
+ 20% off added nights ✦ priceless
Value: $1,800+
Luxury living in the heart of Puerto Vallarta — paradise is waiting.
Blackout Dates:
May 20–30, 2026 · May 20–30, 2027
December 24, 2026–January 2, 2027 · December 24, 2027–January 2, 2028
January 24–31, 2027
To see more photos, visit dvine603.com
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!