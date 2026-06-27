Your Yard Pass ticket includes entry to School Daze: Rep Your School – School Spirit Showdown on Friday, August 28, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM at the River Walk Center in Fort Pierce.





Join us for an exciting evening of school pride, music, dancing, games, friendly competition, and fellowship. Wear your school colors, represent your alma mater, reconnect with classmates and friends, and compete for ultimate bragging rights.





General Admission Includes:

- Admission to the event

- Access to all entertainment and activities

- School Spirit Showdown competitions

- Music and dancing

- Opportunity to win prizes and bragging rights

- A fun-filled evening supporting scholarships and community service initiatives sponsored by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Zeta Eta Zeta Chapter





Rep Your School. Defend Your Colors. Earn Bragging Rights.