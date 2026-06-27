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About this event
600 Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce, FL 34950
Your Yard Pass ticket includes entry to School Daze: Rep Your School – School Spirit Showdown on Friday, August 28, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM at the River Walk Center in Fort Pierce.
Join us for an exciting evening of school pride, music, dancing, games, friendly competition, and fellowship. Wear your school colors, represent your alma mater, reconnect with classmates and friends, and compete for ultimate bragging rights.
General Admission Includes:
- Admission to the event
- Access to all entertainment and activities
- School Spirit Showdown competitions
- Music and dancing
- Opportunity to win prizes and bragging rights
- A fun-filled evening supporting scholarships and community service initiatives sponsored by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Zeta Eta Zeta Chapter
Rep Your School. Defend Your Colors. Earn Bragging Rights.
Show your pride while helping us invest in scholarships and community programs.
Includes:
- The Yard Pass
- An additional charitable contribution to support the mission of Zeta Eta Zeta Chapter.
Lead the way and help keep the beat of service alive.
Includes:
- Everything in the Blue & White Pride Pass
- Recognition as a School Spirit Champion Supporter
Make a lasting impact as one of our premier supporters.
Includes:
- Everything in the School Spirit Champion
- Recognition as a Homecoming Royalty Supporter
Can't attend? Leave your mark by making a donation of any amount to support scholarships, youth leadership, and community service initiatives.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!