The Pilot Club Of Valley Forge Inc

Silent Auction Fundraiser

Ice Cream Gift basket
$90

Starting bid

If you like your ice cream or even breakfast or lunch this basket is for you! $100.00 gift certificate to Coventry Parlor at Laurel Locks,653 Laurelwood Rd, Pottstown, PA 19465 and ice cream condiments to help you enjoy future outings!

Holiday throw blanket
$25

Starting bid

Holiday throw blanket that is 50" W x 70" L.

Enjoy this throw especially with the past winter's weather!!!!

Handbag extravaganza
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy 3 different designer bags ,A 10"x5 1/2"

Kate Spade bag, a 13"x 91/2"Markese Italian leather bag, and a mini clutch Coach that is 4 3/4"x4"

Una tasse a cafe
$75

Starting bid

4 African design cups called 5 continent by Christian LaCroix of Paris

Are you hungry?
$100

Starting bid

Gift Certificates to Kimberton Inn($50), Copperfield ($25), PJW Restaurant group($25), Seven Stars($25), Sedona($25.)

Theater anyone
$125

Starting bid

Dinner at PJ Whelihan's Restaurant in Lancaster ($25.00)and a show at Sight and Sound. Enjoy an afternoon or evening out on the town.

Go smell the flowers!
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy Longwood gardens in the spring,summer or fall.

Fishing trip
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy four hours of private back bay fishing for two people for striped bass on a 18ft Maverick HPX during October or November with an experienced Captain Steve in Ocean City,NJ. Tackle and drinks included.

Make yourself beautiful basket!
$100

Starting bid

$100.00 gift certificate to Cut ups,Exton, 323GordonDrive. Exton, Chester County, Pennsylvania, offering a wide range of hair, skin, and nail service plus some beauty items to complete your self care day!

Breakfast at Tiffany's
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy Brunch at The Desmond on one Liberty Place in Malvern. Make a day of it with two tickets to the Winterthur Museum.

Fun in the sun
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy an overnight stay during the week at Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor NJ, 9601 3rd Avenue

