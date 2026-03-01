Silent Auction Fundraiser

Hosted by
If you like your ice cream or even breakfast or lunch this basket is for you! $100.00 gift certificate to Coventry Parlor at Laurel Locks,653 Laurelwood Rd, Pottstown, PA 19465 and ice cream condiments to help you enjoy future outings!
Holiday throw blanket that is 50" W x 70" L.
Enjoy this throw especially with the past winter's weather!!!!
Enjoy 3 different designer bags ,A 10"x5 1/2"
Kate Spade bag, a 13"x 91/2"Markese Italian leather bag, and a mini clutch Coach that is 4 3/4"x4"
4 African design cups called 5 continent by Christian LaCroix of Paris
Gift Certificates to Kimberton Inn($50), Copperfield ($25), PJW Restaurant group($25), Seven Stars($25), Sedona($25.)
Dinner at PJ Whelihan's Restaurant in Lancaster ($25.00)and a show at Sight and Sound. Enjoy an afternoon or evening out on the town.
Enjoy Longwood gardens in the spring,summer or fall.
Enjoy four hours of private back bay fishing for two people for striped bass on a 18ft Maverick HPX during October or November with an experienced Captain Steve in Ocean City,NJ. Tackle and drinks included.
$100.00 gift certificate to Cut ups,Exton, 323GordonDrive. Exton, Chester County, Pennsylvania, offering a wide range of hair, skin, and nail service plus some beauty items to complete your self care day!
Enjoy Brunch at The Desmond on one Liberty Place in Malvern. Make a day of it with two tickets to the Winterthur Museum.
Enjoy an overnight stay during the week at Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor NJ, 9601 3rd Avenue
