Brandi Wells Breakthrough Medium, Message from Heaven

Join Brandie Wells, The Breakthrough Medium, at the Spirit Gallery event on June 5th at the Washington Town Hall for an exhilarating evening of spiritual exploration. With tickets priced at just $25, secure your spot now for an unforgettable experience! Renowned for her compassionate approach to healing, Brandie seamlessly blends her skills as an Angel Healer, Hypnotist, and Psychic Medium to bridge the gap between the paranormal and angelic realms. Uncover hidden truths, unlock your true potential, and emerge from the shadows into the light. Don't miss this opportunity to discover the power of Brandie Wells at the Spirit Gallery on June 5th. For more information on Brandie: BrandieWells.com