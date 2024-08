Tickets for the 19th are for Historic Rugby 7PM-9PM

Tickets for the 20th are for Timber Rock Lodge 7 PM-9PM





Join the Plateau Players in a music review that will have you time traveling back to the Booming '50s and the Swinging '60s! Enjoy a fantastic evening as local artists croon their way through the eras of poodle skirts and beyond.





Doors open at 6:30 PM

$12 dollars either night!





Hors d'eourves & drinks available for purchase at the venue.