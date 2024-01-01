Krispy Kreme Fundraiser

Got a sweet tooth and a hankering for Krispy Kreme doughnuts?





IHS POGS has got you covered. You can place your pre-order with us between now and Tuesday, April 2nd. We will go pick up your freshly made donuts the morning of Saturday, April 6th and have them ready and waiting for you to pick up at the front stairs of Inglemoor High School (15500 Simonds Rd NE, Kenmore, WA) between 8a and 10a.





All doughnut orders are for Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnuts.









All proceeds will go to support the Inglemoor High School All Night Grad Party sponsored by IHS POGS (Inglemoor High School Parents of Graduating Seniors).



