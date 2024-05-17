Logo
Our Lady of Divine Providence House of Prayer, Inc.
Pentecost Revival Weekend Retreat

711 S Bayview Ave, Clearwater, FL 33759, USA

Pentecost Revival Weekend Retreat Hosted by the Marian Servants of Divine Providence® at Our Lady of Divine Providence House of Prayer® in Clearwater.

Overnight Housing available.


Please Note - There is a spot to donate to Zeffy which is the credit card processing -  Zeffy provides all credit card processing at no cost to us, in exchange they ask you for a donation.  You are under no obligation to donate to their platform.  If you do not want to donate please select other and enter $0 in contribution field when prompted.

