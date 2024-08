ONE LUCKY GIRL WILL GET A CHANCE TO THROW OUT THE FIRST PITCH AT THE NORTH HUNTERDON VS WEST MORRIS CENTRAL GAME





Details:





$10 per entry. Enter as many times as you would like.

Winner will:

throw out first pitch at the North Hunterdon v West Morris Central Game on Thursday May 9, 2024

Receive a signed jersey by the 2023 North Hunterdon Varsity Team.





Live drawing will be Tuesday May 8th at 7pm on Facebook Live @NHDiamondClub