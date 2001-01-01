KFFBA Ski2Sea Raffle

Raffle Prizes:

4 nights in Cabo Mexico condo (donated by Jon Hernandez)

2 night Ashford cabin (donated by Kent Moffitt Instagram @nisqually_nests)

2 night Glacier WA cabin stay from Art

Stronger Families Couples Retreat (organized by Tim Sears)

4 Seattle Reign Tickets and Merch from Keelin

Woodmark Hotel 1 night stay

Westland Distillery 6 Person Tour/Whiskey/Merch

Sled Dog Tour with Renee

Great Clips Basket/Free Haircuts

2 XBOX controllers plus 1 yr Xbox Gold Membership





*More prizes to come!*





KFFBA was started by Kirkland Firefighters and their spouses in 2001. Due to the nature of our job we are in contact with people in dire situations and needs. As firefighters, we are able to help with immediate emergencies but there are situations where KFFBA is able to help beyond the scope of our job. KFFBA is a tool that Kirkland firefighters can utilize to help people pay for food or a place to stay for the night, or whatever the need may be. We also support our fellow firefighters in times of grief and benevolence. It could be a medical issue, death of a family member, or sadly the death of a fellow firefighter.





Learn more at our website

KFFBA