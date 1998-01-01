INNER WARRIOR CARDIO KICKBOXING

This group fitness class is designed to help strengthen and tone your entire body. Our unique style of Cardio Kickboxing combined with HIIT style strength training makes this the perfect class for anyone looking to get fit and have fun doing so! The cost is $15 per person and $25 per couple. The first class starts this Saturday at The Rivertowne Ballroom located at 305 Pollock St. in New Bern NC, 28560 from 6 pm-7 pm. This class is for everyone, no matter the experience.

DM me for more information!





Your support is greatly appreciated because a portion of the proceeds goes towards Black Families Rising Inc. which is a nonprofit committed to improving the lives of black, brown, indigenous families worldwide through community outreach programs. This organization is dedicated to helping black families with real-life issues by providing comprehensive wellness solutions and resources to foster healthier lifestyles and safer communities. Every donation helps achieve their goal of creating a positive impact on families' mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual health while addressing pressing societal issues by establishing a community hub that offers a wide range of services, including educational wellness training, financial assistance, housing support, food provisions, and more.





We thank you in advance for your contribution and I'm looking forward to seeing you there!